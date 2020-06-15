Of Rockville, Maryland, died on June 11, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1925 in Fairhaven, Michigan. After raising a very large family, she went back to school to get a degree to become a Registered Nurse. She continued to raise her children, grandchildren and became a Director of Nursing at Children's Hospital in Washington, DC. In later years, she was a volunteer nurse at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD. She loved to travel with her husband, Andrew, and often took her children and grandchildren with her on trips across the globe. Her love of family inspired many large, happy gatherings, a tradition carried on by members of the family. She was the treasured wife of the late Andrew MacIntire, devoted sister of the late Stokes Walesby, and beloved mother of Mary McAndrew, Christopher MacIntire, Matthew MacIntire, Martha Goldstein, and Mark MacIntire. As Granny, her legacy is 15 beautiful grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.A private Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Rockville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Children's Hospital National Medical Center. Please sign the family online guestbook at