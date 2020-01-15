The Washington Post

MARY MAHAN

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th St. NW
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th St. NW
Washington, DC
Notice
MARY MAGDALENE MAHAN (Age 97)  

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A resident of Washington, DC. Preceded in death by her husband, Otey G. Mahan. Dearly beloved mother of Verna Walker; loving grandmother of Ryan Walker. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
