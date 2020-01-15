MARY MAGDALENE MAHAN (Age 97)
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A resident of Washington, DC. Preceded in death by her husband, Otey G. Mahan. Dearly beloved mother of Verna Walker; loving grandmother of Ryan Walker. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME