MARY CATHERINE MALIA "Kaki"
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years of Gerald Aloysius Malia; mother of Mary Catherine Higgins (Timothy), Carolan Taylor (Kevin), the late Elizabeth Malia Calhoun (Daniel), Gerald Malia (Alisa); and grandchildren Caitlin and Meghan Higgins, Madeleine Taylor, James, Lila and Ryan Malia; sister Mary Elizabeth Jonsen; brother James Carolan and the late Thomas Carolan. Relatives and friends may call at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD, Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew's Church at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart at www.stoneridgeschool.org/donations
.