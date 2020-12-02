1/
Mary Manogue
MARY ELIZABETH MORIN MANOGUE "Marybeth"  
On Friday, November 27, 2020. The beloved wife of Raymond J. Manogue; mother of Raymond John Manogue, Jr., Robert (Megan) Francis Manogue, and Michael (Emma) Paul Manogue; sister of Howard Morin and Julie Rhodes; grandmother of Liam, Anna, Sean, and Kevin Manogue. Due to current pandemic restrictions, all current services will be private. A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 (horsesthatheal.org). An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
