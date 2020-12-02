MARY ELIZABETH MORIN MANOGUE "Marybeth"
On Friday, November 27, 2020. The beloved wife of Raymond J. Manogue; mother of Raymond John Manogue, Jr., Robert (Megan) Francis Manogue, and Michael (Emma) Paul Manogue; sister of Howard Morin and Julie Rhodes; grandmother of Liam, Anna, Sean, and Kevin Manogue. Due to current pandemic restrictions, all current services will be private. A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org
) or Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 (horsesthatheal.org
