MARY MARCOUX
Mary Jacobs MARCOUX (age 84)  
Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Ms. Marcoux was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Howard G. and Gladys S. Jacobs. She came to the Washington Metro area in 1959 with her former husband William T. Marcoux, Sr. There she raised five sons from the late 1950s until the early 1980s. She was active in teaching, little leagues and Cub Scouts. She also lived in Southern Shores, NC from 1988-1993. She was an employee of The Artery Organization, area homebuilder for 10 years, and held positions in administration and communication. Seeking a new experience, she moved to the Outer Banks in the late 1980's. While there, she enjoyed working in Real Estate and also as a Freelance writer for local newspapers. She helped organize a local writer's group as part of the Dare County Arts Council and was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Outer Banks. Upon her return to Silver Spring, MD she worked in administration and program management with the American Planning Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington, DC. until her retirement in 2003. ln addition to writing, she enjoyed literature, piano, bowling, swimming and backstage work in Leisure World theater productions. She was also a member and volunteer at The lnter-Faith Chapel in Silver Spring, MD.She is survived by her twin sister, Gladys Locke. She was the beloved mother of Stephen G. Marcoux, J. Keith Marcoux (Terry), J. David Marcoux (Julie), and Timothy B. Marcoux (Rhonda) a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, William T. Marcoux, Jr. (Rina).Services Private. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Mary's memory, to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
