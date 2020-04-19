

Mary A. Markey (Age 68)



Passed away April 10, 2020 at her residence in Washington, DC. She was born January 22, 1952 in Alexandria, VA to the late Thomas Baker Markey and Laura Edenfield Markey. Mary grew up in Belleville, Illinois, resided in Springfield, MO, Morganton, WV, Baltimore, MD, and most recently Washington, DC.

She had a 26 year career as an archivist, working at W.V. University, Baltimore's Peale Museum, Maryland Historical Society, and the Smithsonian Archives. She loved photography, and her work was published and exhibited at the Spoleto Festival. Her lifelong interest in Edgar Allen Poe resulted in several articles and lectures. She was known for her antique doll collection, and knowledge of doll identification and restoration.

She will be missed by her cat, Maurice, prominent as "The Best Cat in Washington, DC., Yes he is."

A private graveside service was held April 16, 2020 at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA. Remembrances may be made to Edger Allan Poe House and Museum at 203 N. Amity St., Baltimore, MD 21223-2501.