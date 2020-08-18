MARY McCARTHY

Mary Catherine McCarthy
Mary Catherine McCarthy, 82, of Falls Church, passed away on August 10, 2020. Mary Catherine McCarthy was born in Baltimore, md, to Mary Catherine Latchford Wilhelm and Harry Wilhelm on July 21, 1938. She married Thomas Tracey McCarthy, Jr. on September 16, 1961 in Falls Church, va. She worked with her husband in Hotel Professionals Sales and Marketing, creating a very successful business and later with Harry Wilhelm and Company, PLC Certified Public Accountants. Mary Catherine McCarthy is preceded in death by her parents, son Thomas Tracey McCarthy III, brother Robert Wilhelm, and brother-in-law Bill Hartman. Mary Catherine McCarthy is survived by her husband; daughters, Susan Carlton (David), Megan McCarthy (Clayton Fisk), Cathy Trocchia (Richard); siblings Jerome Wilhelm (Rosemary), Charlotte Hartman, Michael Wilhelm; and grandchildren Sam Beuglass, Erin Beuglass, Olivia Carlton, Luke Carlton, Jack Trocchia and Mary Catherine Trocchia. No service is planned at this time. If you would like to honor her memory please donate to a charity of your choice
. Mary Catherine McCarthy was known for her selfless character and amazing sense of humor. She will be missed by many.