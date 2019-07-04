MARY V. A. McCORD
Departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reverend James McCord. She is survived by two sons, J. Corbett McCord and Jacques McCord (Tamiko); two grandchildren, Alexander and Jared; one great-grandson Jayden; brother, Jacques Avent (Loretta); sisters, Patricia Gibbs and Renee Reese; sister-in-law, Dorothy Avent; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Horace; and sister, Hida. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 6, at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785 from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.