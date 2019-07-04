The Washington Post

Mary McCord

Guest Book
  • "To the dear family and friends of Mrs. McCord, I pray The..."
    - Willie Marie Broyles
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - P L
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, DC
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, DC
Notice
MARY V. A. McCORD  

Departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reverend James McCord. She is survived by two sons, J. Corbett McCord and Jacques McCord (Tamiko); two grandchildren, Alexander and Jared; one great-grandson Jayden; brother, Jacques Avent (Loretta); sisters, Patricia Gibbs and Renee Reese; sister-in-law, Dorothy Avent; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Horace; and sister, Hida. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 6, at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785 from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on July 4, 2019
