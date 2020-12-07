Mary Ann McFate
Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of Georgetown, died on November 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on February 20, 1940 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the eldest child of Benjamin Gault McFate and Margaret (Young) McFate. Mary Ann studied political science at Bucknell University graduating with the Bison class of 1962. She volunteered for the Peace Corps where she served in the Philippines. Upon completion of her service there, she moved to Washington where she began her long career in government service with the U.S. Department of Commerce as a manager in the International Trade Administration. She was a longtime volunteer at Sibley Hospital and a volunteer and supporter of Georgetown Village. Mary Ann remained very close to her family throughout her life, often hosting them at her home in Washington or travelling with them on excursions to destinations such as Europe, Costa Rica and the Greek Islands. Mary Ann is survived by two sisters, Jane Marshall (Warner) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nancy Adams (Noel) of Richfield, Wisconsin, a brother, Bob McFate (Melody) of Oil City, Pennsylvania and a close friend, Frank Pentti of Trout Creek, Michigan. She held a special place in her heart for her yellow lab, Alice. The family suggests that memorials be made to Lab Rescue LRCP, P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003 or to Georgetown Village, P.O. Box 3563, Washington, DC 20027 or to a charity of one's choice
. A memorial service for Mary Ann will be held at a later date.