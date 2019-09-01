

Mary Catherine McLaughlin



On Monday, August 26, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. McLaughlin; mother of Patty McGinley, Kathy (Peter) Preston, Terry (Jim) Long, Frank (Kate) McLaughlin, Jr., Susan (Mark) Graham, Mike (Terry) McLaughlin; grandmother of Michael (Caroline), Matthew and Kelly Preston, Katie (Mark) Brenneman, Seamus Long, Frank McLaughlin III, Carey McLaughlin, Shannon and Jack Graham, M.J., Colleen, Max and Billy McLaughlin and the late Timmy and Jon McGinley. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Church 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to TOGO Mission, C/O Holy Redeemer at the above address. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,