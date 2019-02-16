Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MEANS.



Mary Nasmith Means



Died on Friday, February 8, 2019. Mary was born in Huchow, China on March 14, 1924, and was raised there by her American Missionary parents, Esther Nairn Nasmith and Augustus Nasmith, Sr.

She attended the Shanghai American School in Shanghai, China from 7th to 10th grade and graduated from high school in Rochester, New York. She graduated from Middlebury College, Vermont in 1946 earning a BA in English.

After graduation she lived in New York City with three Middlebury friends and flew as a stewardess for Pan American Airlines in the newest plane, that being the Constellation or "Connie", while flying routes to Bermuda and London. She also had other trips that included Lisbon, Portugal and Leopoldville which was then call the Belgian Congo. She married Donald Means in 1947 in New York City.

Don predeceased Mary in 2004 after being married for 57 years.

Mary is survived by her two children, Robert (Linnea) and Wendy (Randy); four grandchildren, Candice (Mike) Munsey, Shawn (Andrea) Thomas, Maurice Michaely and Nash Means; and two great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Casey Munsey.

Mary's (Nana) memorial service will be held at Adams-Greens Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA on Saturday, February 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be an inurnment service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.