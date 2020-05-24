

Mary Heine Merrick

March 15, 1918 - May19, 2020



At 102 years old Mary peacefully passed away in her sleep. Mary was born and raised on a farm in Washington, DC and resided in the Washington, DC area all her life. In 1953 Mary married Harry L. Merrick. Together they raised their three children, David, Mary, and Bill.

Mary enjoyed a very active life. She served the Ivymount School for 50 years. Helping to guide it from a small church school to its current internationally recognized school for students with special needs. Mary was actively involved in classrooms as a volunteer and served as the president of the Board of Directors while also helping to support the school's financial needs. Mary was honored for her 50 years of service to Ivymount by Proclamation from the Montgomery County Council and County Executive Isiah Leggett in September of 2017.

To support Ivymount Mary organized a bridge marathon that included hundreds of bridge players for over 30 years.

When Mary was not volunteering, she was known to travel the world with her trusted travel companions Mary Cox and her daughter Mary. Together the 3 Mary's set foot on every continent!

In 1963 Mary and Harry purchased the beloved beach house at 14 McKean Ave Indian Beach, DE. Here they spent many happy summers sharing the cottage with family and friends. Mary served as a pillar in the community helping to organize special events, such as the infamous 4th of July parade and many other celebrations. Everyone knew they were always welcome at the Merrick beach house!

Mary, better known as "Mom" "Birdie" "Sister" "Grammy" and "Gigi" is survived by her children, her grand children Katie, Addie, Casey, Isabel, and Emma, and her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Remi, Kimber and River. Her adventurous spirit and outlook on life lives on in all of the loved ones she has left behind.

Mary and Harry were members of the Kiwanis Club of Washington, DC, Columbia and Congressional County Clubs and Christ Lutheran Church in Bethesda.