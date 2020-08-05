MARY MILTON

MARY "ELIZABETH" MILTON (Age 90)
On July 29, 2020, of Washington, DC. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Milling, Jeannetta Clayton and Romaine Bowman; 10 grandchildren, Rian Milling, DeAndre Bowman, Phillip Milling, Steven Clayton, Justin Joyner, Kirstin Clayton, Dakota Milling, Kyle Clayton and Jamal Bowman; special grandsons, Raemont Henderson and Terrell Farmer; 10 great-grandchildren, and a special companion Prince. Family will welcome friends Thursday, August 6, 2020 at JOHNSON & JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com