MARY MILTON
MARY "ELIZABETH" MILTON (Age 90)  
On July 29, 2020, of Washington, DC. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Milling, Jeannetta Clayton and Romaine Bowman; 10 grandchildren, Rian Milling, DeAndre Bowman, Phillip Milling, Steven Clayton, Justin Joyner, Kirstin Clayton, Dakota Milling, Kyle Clayton and Jamal Bowman; special grandsons, Raemont Henderson and Terrell Farmer; 10 great-grandchildren, and a special companion Prince. Family will welcome friends Thursday, August 6, 2020 at JOHNSON & JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
