1/
MARY MITCHELL
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Helen Mitchell (née Roedl)  
Passed away on July 2, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin in 1924 and has resided in the Washington, DC area since 1952. She was married to the late Dr. Earl H. Mitchell who passed away in 2005. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Marsch of WI, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving caregivers, Aiman and Mark Stuckart. She was also predeceased by four sisters, and three brothers. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved