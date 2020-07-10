Passed away on July 2, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin in 1924 and has resided in the Washington, DC area since 1952. She was married to the late Dr. Earl H. Mitchell who passed away in 2005. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Marsch of WI, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving caregivers, Aiman and Mark Stuckart. She was also predeceased by four sisters, and three brothers. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the guestbook at: