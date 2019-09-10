

Mary Lee Mitchka



Peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2019 and was reunited with the love of her life John Mitchka. She was born on October 16, 1935 in Washington, DC to Leo and Mary Hukill, graduated from Anacostia High School, and remained a Washington native for her entire life. Lee had three children, David (who predeceased her) and is survived by her daughters, Kathyleen Silver and Lara Mitchka, her sister, Marsha Herrity and three granddaughters. Lee was primarily a homemaker and enjoyed politics, bowling, and her pet dogs. A private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the .