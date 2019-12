MARY LOU MOLLI



December 30, 1947 - November 27, 2014

She made you want to be a better person.

How can one person's passing create a hole in so many hearts?

Your Loving Husband,

Rick

We will always remember your love and incredible smile.

Your Loving Family:

Rick (Paula), Phil (Karen)

Grandchildren:

Jeremy, Devin, Van, Kitt, Freckles

Beloved sister, godmother and aunt held

close in our hearts.

Marilyn (Molli) Valdez, Mark Molli, John Molli, Lisa (Molli) Tierney and families