MARY ELIZABETH MONROE (Age 90)
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered eternal rest on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Edward Monroe, Jr., son Derek (Elizabeth), granddaughters Nia, Apryll, grandson Marcel, great grandchildren Azad and Zara, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Friends may view Mrs. Monroe on a limited basis due to Covid 19 regulations from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1039 Monroe Street N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Father Fred Close Celebrant. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland MD. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.