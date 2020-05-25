The Washington Post

MARY MOORE (1933 - 2020)
MARY MAGDALINE MOORE  

Sunrise ~ March 5, 1933  
Sunset ~ May 12, 2020  
Mary Magdaline Moore departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershey Moore; parents, WIlliam Warren Smith and Beulah Veronica Smith; one sister, Vera Primm (Edwin) and three brothers; WIlliam Smith, James Smith and Andrew Smith (Celestine). She is survived by one brother, Larry David Smith and three sisters, Julia Howze (Kenneth deceased), Doris Edwards (Robert) and Sandra Moore (Tim). She also leaves a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. A private interment will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2020
