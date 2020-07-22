MARY MORAN

MARY ANN MORAN
Mary Ann Moran, nee Donovan passed away on July 16, 2020, at the age of 72. Mary Ann attended Trinity University in Washington, DC, where she met her husband, Robert (Bob). Mary Ann and Bob raised four children in Arlington, VA, where they have lived for the past 43 years. Mary Ann taught preschool at Westover Baptist for 19 years. She then worked for Arlington County as the assets liaison for the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families (APCYF) until her retirement in 2012. Mary Ann has been active with many community organizations and projects in Arlington and received multiple community awards and honors, including the Allies in Prevention award and the William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community. In 2019, the Arlington Connect with Kids Champion award was renamed in her honor. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert A. Moran; her children, Kate (Kris) Sleeth, Sean (Summer Casillas), Tom (Becky), and Erin; and grandchildren, Brady, Caleigh, Colin, Luisa, Bo, Sunday, and Elle. A private funeral mass with be held on July 24, 2020. Please visit Murphy Funeral Homes website(https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/mary-ann-moran-9264057
) to participate remotely. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable contribution to the APCYF Foundation. (https://apcyf.arlingtonva.us/the-apcyf-foundation/
)