Mary Janet Morgan
On Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in Berwyn Heights, MD. Janet Morgan passed away peacefully. Born on July 26, 1930 in Piqua, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Morgan, Jr. and her great great grandson, Elliot J. Cottone. Mother of James W., Stephen A., William M. Morgan and Carol Cottone. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, many friends and coworkers. Relatives and friends may attend her Memorial Service at College Park Moose Lodge, 3700 Metzerott Rd., College Park, MD. Saturday, February 8, 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Hillcrest Heights, MD.