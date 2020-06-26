MARY MOSELEY
1933 - 2020
Mary S. Moseley (Age 87)  
Of Orlando, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while on vacation in Cambridge, MD. She was born in Washington, DC on April 24, 1933 to the late Roy Lemay Clinard and Inez Susie Palmer Clinard.Mary is survived by her children, Patricia Marie Logan and husband, William, Theodore Francis Moseley III and wife, Melanie, and Michael Joseph Moseley, and her sisters, Nancy Clinard and Royanne Moore.A celebration of Mary's life will be held on July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
I'v only known you from the Red Hatters when I joined a few years ago.
In the time that I did know you I found you to be a very open, generous, and happy person. I will miss you.
Marie Adevai
Friend
