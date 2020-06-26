

Mary S. Moseley (Age 87)

Of Orlando, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while on vacation in Cambridge, MD. She was born in Washington, DC on April 24, 1933 to the late Roy Lemay Clinard and Inez Susie Palmer Clinard.Mary is survived by her children, Patricia Marie Logan and husband, William, Theodore Francis Moseley III and wife, Melanie, and Michael Joseph Moseley, and her sisters, Nancy Clinard and Royanne Moore.A celebration of Mary's life will be held on July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD.



