MARY MOTON
Entered into eternal res on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Barbara Moton, Sheila Moton and Jerrod Moton; two grandsons, grandchildren, Thomas Burr, Jr, and Jerrod E. Moton, Jr., and three granddaughters, Thalia Moton, Tatiana Moton and Monique Wooden; four great-grandsons, Jonah Moton, Devin Burr, Nigel Burr and Denier Burr; one great-granddaughter, Trinity Moton; one godson, William Golden; one sister; two daughters-in-law, Teresa Moton and Lashelle Burr and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Moton will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church, 1105-50th St., NE on Monday, December 9 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.