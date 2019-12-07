The Washington Post

MARY MOTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MOTON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
1105-50th St., NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY MOTON  

Entered into eternal res on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Barbara Moton, Sheila Moton and Jerrod Moton; two grandsons, grandchildren, Thomas Burr, Jr, and Jerrod E. Moton, Jr., and three granddaughters, Thalia Moton, Tatiana Moton and Monique Wooden; four great-grandsons, Jonah Moton, Devin Burr, Nigel Burr and Denier Burr; one great-granddaughter, Trinity Moton; one godson, William Golden; one sister; two daughters-in-law, Teresa Moton and Lashelle Burr and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Moton will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church, 1105-50th St., NE on Monday, December 9 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.