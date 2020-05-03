Mary Elizabeth Moyer (née Stites)
Born in Ohio on December 6, 1942, died at Georgetown University Hospital on April 10, 2020 of end-stage liver disease. She attended elementary school in Garrett Park, Walter Johnson High School, and graduated from Earlham College with a degree in Art and Religion. Following graduate work at Brown University, the University of New Mexico, and the University of MD, she taught art in Prince George's County, and was a church organist at Holy Cross in Garrett Park. Her husband, Paul, died in 1997. Mary is survived by sons, Philip and Christopher, who resided with her in Garrett Park. Interment will be private. The funeral will be celebrated at Holy Cross after the COVID-mandated restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, Mary wished donations be made to Alpha-1 Foundation (https://www.alpha1.org
/) or Earlham College (https://earlham.edu/giving/
).