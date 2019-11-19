

Mary Agnes Mudd

July, 4 1927 - November, 15 2019



On November 15, 2019, in Silver Spring, Maryland, left this world and entered into eternal life to join her beloved husband William Mudd and cherished son Chaplain David A. Mudd both of whom predeceased her. Mary was born on the 4th of July in 1927 to the late Angelo Trotta and Rosa Malia and the oldest of four siblings, Ralph Trotta, Jeanette T. Williams, and Rose M. Trotta who all predeceased her. Mary grew up in Brookland, DC and was part of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a community for Italian-Americans. During World War II, Mary worked as a typist for the U.S Treasury Department part time while attending McKinley Tech. After the war, she married her high school sweetheart Bill Mudd and had six children. Additionally, Mary worked for over 30 years for the U.S. Department of State in the Intelligence community at nights to provide for her family. Bill and Mary moved out of DC to Oakview, a growing community in Silver Spring, Maryland where she joined St. Camillus Church. Mary and Bill sent all of their children to St. Camillus school and later sent all six children to catholic high schools, Georgetown Prep, Gonzaga, and Immaculata. After she retired from the State Department, Mary started a second career as Pastoral Associate under the St. Camillus' Pastor Msgr. James T. Beattie for another 25 years. Mary became a pillar of building the St. Camillus Community and was an example to many other women how to lead and minister in the Church. She taught Sunday school, providing assistance to the poor, needy and elderly. She regularly would offer her home for parishioners when they needed assistance watching children, housing students from abroad, and even a few wedding receptions. She loved everyone and made sure that everyone no matter how marginalized felt not only her love but the love of God. Even after retiring a second time at 80, Mary continued to minister to the elderly and the sick by calling those in the hospital and sending birthday cards to all the senior citizens. Mary is surviving by her loving children, William R. Mudd, James M. Mudd, John S. Mudd (Ellen), Robert B. Mudd, and Maryrose Mudd; her wonderful brother-in-law Donald William; her niece Juliana Trotta; her cherished grandchildren Marie-Therese F. David) Witte, Steven B. Mudd, Annarosa F. Mudd, Elise N. Mudd, and Nicholas B. (Melanie) Mudd; her beloved great-grandchildren, Andrew F. Witte, Marianna F. Witte, and Jackson D. Mudd; and many other cousins and friends. A vigil will be held on Wednesday, November 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland 20903. The Mass for Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m., also at St. Camillus Church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906. Friends can make donations in Mary's memory to St. Camillus Church.