

MARY ROSE MUELLER

August 14, 1925 - November 19, 2018



Interment, August 26, 2019, Arlington National Cemetery.

A native of Takoma, Washington, DC, Mary graduated from the Academy of Holy Names in Silver Spring, MD and attended George Washington University during WWII while working at the Library of Congress. She will be interred next to her late husband, Lt. Colonel (USAF, ret.) Rudy W. Mueller, on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 2 pm at Arlington National Cemetery. Those attending this ceremony are asked to arrive at the Administration Building by 1:15 pm

Just after the war, she married 2nd Lt. Rudy W. Mueller and began a three-decade journey as a military spouse with postings throughout the U.S., England and North Africa. Rudy and Mary retired to Fort Walton Beach, FL in 1971, where she lived until her death at 93 years of age on November 19, 2018. Mary was a championship golfer and winning duplicate bridge player.

Mary is survived by two children, Marty Mueller, Miami Beach, FL and Carla Mueller Duy (Pierre), Oak Hill, VA; six grandchildren, Nick Mueller, Hayward, CA, Nora Mueller, Washington, DC, Genna Duy, Vienna, VA and Griffin Duy, Washington, DC, Christina Mueller, Washington, DC and Chris Mueller, Pittsburgh, PA, as well as three great-grandchildren, Clara Mueller, Hayward, CA and twins Alex and Max Wallace, Washington, DC. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews for whom she was always known as "Aunt Sis." She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Brian, and daughter-in-law Lita. A Celebration of Life service was held for Mary in Fort Walton Beach, on December 21, 2018.