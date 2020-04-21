Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY "TEE" MUENZER. View Sign Service Information Adams-Green Funeral Home 721 Elden Street Herndon , VA 20170 (703)-437-1764 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Livestream Please go to: Tee's Obituary on the Adams Green Funeral Home Website: www.adamsgreen.com Chantilly , VA View Map Interment 12:00 PM Fairfax Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

MUENZER Mary Terese Muenzer "Tee" Mary Terese "Tee" Muenzer, daughter of Dorothy and Arnold Muenzer, was born on March 24, 1927 and passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Tee was born and raised in Toledo, OH along with her four siblings, Dick, Dan, Madonna (Sue), and Jack. Tee was intelligent and attractive, and loved to perform on stage. Tee graduated from Notre Dame Academy as the Valedictorian of her class in 1945. Tee attended Loyola University in Chicago, IL before entering the US Foreign Service. Tee was assigned to the US Embassy in Karachi, Pakistan, where she met and married Saeed Khan in 1955. They returned to the US where they raised their five children. Saeed worked for the State Dept where he became Chief of Protocol in the World's Fairs in Seattle, WA; New York, NY; Montreal, Canada; and San Antonio, TX. Upon returning to Arlington, VA from their last assignment in San Antonio, their marriage ended in 1968. Tee worked at several federal government agencies and retired from the Office of the US Trade Representative in 1989. After retiring, Tee moved to So. CA to live with her sister Sue, and returned to the east coast in 1991 to be near her dear friend Dottie Mustin in Williamsburg, VA. Tee returned to No. VA and lived out her last 7 months at the Dulles Health and Rehab Nursing Center. A devout Catholic and avid reader, Tee also enjoyed music, the theater and the arts, and loved to belt out tunes from her favorite musicals and operas. Tee had movie-star good looks, was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, and was an extremely kind and generous person. Being very social, Tee made friends easily and loved a Manhattan to celebrate any occasion. Tee is survived by her sister Madonna (Sue) Douglas, brother Jack (Sandy) Muenzer; Sons Mark (Susan) Khan, Kamran (Linda) Khan, Chris Khan, daughter Farah (Mark) Shanock, son Kevin (Alana Roberts) Khan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May Tee rest in eternal peace. A Catholic Mass will be conducted on April 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA; Interment service follows at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA at 12 p.m. In-person attendance is limited and by invitation only. The Mass will be live streamed and the links will be posted in Tee's Obituary on the Adams Green Funeral Home Website:

MUENZER Mary Terese Muenzer "Tee" Mary Terese "Tee" Muenzer, daughter of Dorothy and Arnold Muenzer, was born on March 24, 1927 and passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Tee was born and raised in Toledo, OH along with her four siblings, Dick, Dan, Madonna (Sue), and Jack. Tee was intelligent and attractive, and loved to perform on stage. Tee graduated from Notre Dame Academy as the Valedictorian of her class in 1945. Tee attended Loyola University in Chicago, IL before entering the US Foreign Service. Tee was assigned to the US Embassy in Karachi, Pakistan, where she met and married Saeed Khan in 1955. They returned to the US where they raised their five children. Saeed worked for the State Dept where he became Chief of Protocol in the World's Fairs in Seattle, WA; New York, NY; Montreal, Canada; and San Antonio, TX. Upon returning to Arlington, VA from their last assignment in San Antonio, their marriage ended in 1968. Tee worked at several federal government agencies and retired from the Office of the US Trade Representative in 1989. After retiring, Tee moved to So. CA to live with her sister Sue, and returned to the east coast in 1991 to be near her dear friend Dottie Mustin in Williamsburg, VA. Tee returned to No. VA and lived out her last 7 months at the Dulles Health and Rehab Nursing Center. A devout Catholic and avid reader, Tee also enjoyed music, the theater and the arts, and loved to belt out tunes from her favorite musicals and operas. Tee had movie-star good looks, was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, and was an extremely kind and generous person. Being very social, Tee made friends easily and loved a Manhattan to celebrate any occasion. Tee is survived by her sister Madonna (Sue) Douglas, brother Jack (Sandy) Muenzer; Sons Mark (Susan) Khan, Kamran (Linda) Khan, Chris Khan, daughter Farah (Mark) Shanock, son Kevin (Alana Roberts) Khan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May Tee rest in eternal peace. A Catholic Mass will be conducted on April 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA; Interment service follows at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA at 12 p.m. In-person attendance is limited and by invitation only. The Mass will be live streamed and the links will be posted in Tee's Obituary on the Adams Green Funeral Home Website: www.adamsgreen.com . In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . NY; Montreal, Canada; and San Antonio, TX. Upon returning to Arlington, VA from their last assignment in San Antonio, their marriage ended in 1968. Tee worked at several federal government agencies and retired from the Office of the US Trade Representative in 1989. After retiring, Tee moved to So. CA to live with her sister Sue, and returned to the east coast in 1991 to be near her dear friend Dottie Mustin in Williamsburg, VA. Tee returned to No. VA and lived out her last 7 months at the Dulles Health and Rehab Nursing Center. A devout Catholic and avid reader, Tee also enjoyed music, the theater and the arts, and loved to belt out tunes from her favorite musicals and operas. Tee had movie-star good looks, was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, and was an extremely kind and generous person. Being very social, Tee made friends easily and loved a Manhattan to celebrate any occasion. Tee is survived by her sister Madonna (Sue) Douglas, brother Jack (Sandy) Muenzer; Sons Mark (Susan) Khan, Kamran (Linda) Khan, Chris Khan, daughter Farah (Mark) Shanock, son Kevin (Alana Roberts) Khan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May Tee rest in eternal peace. A Catholic Mass will be conducted on April 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA; Interment service follows at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA at 12 p.m. In-person attendance is limited and by invitation only. The Mass will be live streamed and the links will be posted in Tee's Obituary on the Adams Green Funeral Home Website: www.adamsgreen.com . In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.