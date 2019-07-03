

MARY MORRIS MUNROE

(Age 91)



Passed away in Potomac, MD on June, 30 2019 after valiantly fighting pancreatic cancer for close to six years.

Born July 13, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO she earned her bachelor's degree at Radcliffe College and master's degree at Georgetown University. She wed Pat Munroe, who founded his own news bureau in Washington, DC.

When their two daughters were older, Mrs. Munroe went back to work. She had been a teacher and a legislative aide on Capitol Hill, but restarted her career first writing for The Virgin Islands Daily News and then running her own travel agency, Travel Magic, and leading tours around the world.

She also enjoyed entertaining, collecting antiques, going on cruises, and vacationing with family at Rehoboth Beach and The Homestead.

She was involved in many organizations, including Junior League, garden club, investment, discussion and book groups. The former president of the Women's National Democratic Club also served on the National Symphony Orchestra Association Board of Directors and supported the National Gallery of Art.

She is predeceased by her husband, infant son, and daughter, Anne Shapiro. Munroe's indomitable spirit is missed by her daughter, Kate Daly and spouse Peter, their children, Laura, Elizabeth, Julia, and Patrick, great-grandchild Faith Solveson, and son-in-law, William Shapiro, his children, Jacob Shapiro, Leah Mason and their spouses.

Munroe will be laid to rest in private. The family would be honored if donations are made to any in her name.