On November 20, 2020, Mary Ann R. Murphey, age 80 of Highland, MD. She was born in 1940 to George Reinhardt and Helen Smythe Reinhardt in St Louis, MO. She is survived by her husband, Leon; her daughters, Patricia and Tiffany; her grandchildren, Bailey and Jack; and her great granddaughter, Olive. A funeral mass was held November, 25. Memorial donation may be made to the Parkinson's foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give