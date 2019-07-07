The Washington Post

MARY MURPHY

On Monday, July 1, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Murphy; sister of Irene "Renee" Logan, and the late Frances Fehlner and the late John C. Kirby. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, 20906, Wednesday, July 10, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC, on Thursday July 11, at 11 a.m. and those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD or a .

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
