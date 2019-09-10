

Mary Elizabeth Murphy

(Age 99)



On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Lady Mary Elizabeth Murphy, LGCHS, of Springfield, VA was called home to be with the Lord. Beloved sister of Mickey Beckerle of River Edge, NJ. She is also survived by three nieces who adored her: Mary Catherine Beckerle of Salt Lake City, UT, Barbara Beckerle of Southbury, CT, and Jeanne Conrad of Canton, MA. In addition to her nieces, she is also survived by many grandnephews and grandnieces who held her dear. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, P.O. Box 1900, Merrifield, VA 22116-1900. An extended obituary is available at