MARY MURPHY

Mary Ellen Howe Murphy (Age 70)  

On September 16, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Survived by her loving daughters and their families, Sarah, Daniel, Molly and Ellen Mary Lavoie, Diane, Matthew, Henry and Harper Kendrick, Colleen, Brian, Brenna, Colin and Nora Mulhall and former husband Thomas Murphy. Also survived by four brothers Robert, James, Paul, Mark and their families. Preceded in death by her son, Steven Murphy and nephew, Nathaniel Howe. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, September 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Blessing will take place at 8:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. located at the Inter-Faith Chapel of Leisure World, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906. (Mention service at gate entrance.) Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Home Care & Hospice, 10720 Old Columbia Pike, 2nd Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901. https://giving.holycrosshealth.org

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
