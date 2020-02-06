

Mary Murphy



Age 102, of Falls Church, VA, died January 31, 2020. Born August 14, 1917, in Hibbing, MN, the third of six children of John Philip Murphy and Ethel Robinson Murphy. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Lawrence University with a BA in French; she received a degree in Library Science with honors from the University of Illinois

During a distinguished and decorated career as a map librarian with the Army Map Service and the Defense Mapping Agency, she managed the development of an automated map retrieval system, served as editor of a bulletin of the Special Libraries Association, spoke at numerous conferences, and held various leadership roles. She rose to Branch Chief at a time when few women attained that professional level. After retirement, she stayed active in professional organizations, serving as president of both the Association of Mapping Seniors and the local chapter of Zonta International, a professional organization empowering women.

She made national news in 1947 when she survived a 60-foot fall from a cliff in Shenandoah National Park.

She was an avid ballroom dancer, an intrepid world traveler, and a prolific photographer. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Washington. She lived in McLean, VA, from 1967 to 2012, and spent her last years at Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads.

She always made time for family and was a beloved fixture at many gatherings. She was an inspiration and role model to many younger relatives. All who knew Mary recognized her indomitable spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, and long-time friend and dance partner Roland Godin; survived by brother-in-law Hal Goolsby, eleven adoring nieces and nephews, and eleven grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial service February 16, 3 p.m., at Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads, with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

Zonta International Foundation

or

Goodwin House Foundation.