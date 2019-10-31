

Mary K. Johrde Nefedov



Born December 8, 1926, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019.

Mary was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Sigurd and Grace Johrde (nee Danner) after two older brothers, Paul and Raymond. Mary Graduated from Grand Island High School and returned to celebrate her 60th reunion with her best friend from kindergarten. She graduated from Antioch College and returned to chair her 50th reunion. Mary received a "Federal Woman of 1973" award from the National Science Foundation for her tireless efforts on behalf of oceanographic research.

Beloved wife of the late William B. Nefedov and cherished step-mother to Suzanne Ascher, son-in-law Ken Ascher and grandchildren, Diana and Nick. Beloved Aunt Mary to Laura Long, Scott Johrde, Paula Harten and Joleen Worden and many great nieces and nephews.

A gregarious networker, Mary lived in Old Town Alexandria for more than 50 years where she had a full, independent life of travel, friendship and engagement. She loved her house in Edenton, NC that she and husband, Bill, renovated, and her house in Alexandria. She loved music and museums, wildlife and the great outdoors and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 11 a.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, Va.