Mary Newman
"Sis" (Age 87)
On Monday, November 4, 2019, Mary M. Newman departed this earthly life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard and her son, Carlton. She is survived by her loving children, Bernard, Donovan, Sr. (Patricia), and Chantay; grandchildren, Donovan Jr (Angie), Bryan (Amy), Candice, and Monique; six great-grandchildren; one sister; four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave. Clinton, MD from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment following at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Maryland.