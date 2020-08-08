1/1
MARY NIXON
1933 - 2020
MARY C. NIXON  
Mary C. Nixon of Upper Marlboro, Maryland departed this life on August 4, 2020 following complications from pneumonia. Born on July 15,1933 to the late Lewis and Louise Canady in Richlands, North Carolina, she was the youngest of 10 children. Her nine siblings preceded her in death. Mary was united in holy matrimony to her surviving husband James Nixon on April 30, 1960 and from this union came their late son, Jeffrey Nixon (Dawn). She was a loving, proud and doting grandmother of Simone Nixon. Her love and care extended to a host of relatives and friends who will miss and forever cherish her memory. As an elementary school teacher for 40 years, Mary was passionate about the importance of a good primary education. Setting high expectations for her students, she was committed to preparing them to succeed in and beyond her classroom. Mrs. Nixon retired from Prince George's County Public Schools in 1995 and is fondly remembered by her former students who continue to express their gratitude for her devotion to education. On Monday, August 10, 2020, the family will host visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with a private funeral service immediately following at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
AUG
10
Funeral service
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
