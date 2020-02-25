Mary L. O'Keefe "Lynn" (Age 75)
Of Fort Belvoir, VA passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 21, 1944 in Eagle Pass, TX to Jim and Francis Irwin. Lynn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member in the military community, volunteering her time in many activities supporting children and family members of those away from home. She is survived by mother, Francis Irwin; her husband, Col. (Ret.) John J. O'Keefe; daughter Elizabeth M. Egbert, and two sons, John J. O'Keefe II and Patrick J. O'Keefe; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Jefferson Funeral Home, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria VA 22315, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA 22153. The Fr. Jordan Willard will officiate. Interment will be on a date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Family wishes memorial contributions be made in Lynn's honor to the , PO BOX 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; donate3.cancer.org
.