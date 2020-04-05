Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY OLIVER. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Send Flowers Notice

OLIVER Mary Dolores St. Ours Oliver (Age 90) A Navy wife and loving mother, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia after a lengthy illness. Her passing occurred on the 63rd anniversary of her marriage to her devoted husband, Captain Philip Oliver, Jr. USN (Retired). "Laurie" as she preferred to be called was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 3, 1929 to Sarah Bertha Elizabeth St. Ours. She was the third of four siblings, all of whom were fiercely devoted to their full time working mother. Laurie was a bright and intelligent student and graduated from East Providence High School in 1948 with honors near the top of her class. She was a voracious reader, a trait she held all her life. From high school she furthered her own education by taking college level classes at the local colleges. She became a legal secretary shortly thereafter and was employed by quality law firms and a sitting judge until 1957 when she married her husband, Philip. Laurie was an exceptionally beautiful and impeccable lady. She was kind and compassionate and could draw out the good in every person around her. She was a true Navy wife to the core. In her role as a commanding officer's wife for four deployed Seabee commands, Laurie successfully reached out and counseled needy wives and young families whose husbands were deployed overseas in arduous locations. It gave her much satisfaction to lend a helping hand to those who needed one. She was a person who never called attention to herself. She loved her children very much and instilled in them the good qualities and virtues that she herself lived by. Her presence will be sorely missed. Besides her mother, Laurie was also predeceased by all of her siblings, Frank, Lillian and Edward. She leaves behind her husband, Philip; her beloved children, Stephanie and Paul; four grandchildren, Daniel, Leah, Ryan and Emily; and one great-grandson, Geoffrey. Laurie will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. May she rest in peace for all eternity.Laurie will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. May she rest in peace for all eternity.

OLIVER Mary Dolores St. Ours Oliver (Age 90) A Navy wife and loving mother, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia after a lengthy illness. Her passing occurred on the 63rd anniversary of her marriage to her devoted husband, Captain Philip Oliver, Jr. USN (Retired). "Laurie" as she preferred to be called was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 3, 1929 to Sarah Bertha Elizabeth St. Ours. She was the third of four siblings, all of whom were fiercely devoted to their full time working mother. Laurie was a bright and intelligent student and graduated from East Providence High School in 1948 with honors near the top of her class. She was a voracious reader, a trait she held all her life. From high school she furthered her own education by taking college level classes at the local colleges. She became a legal secretary shortly thereafter and was employed by quality law firms and a sitting judge until 1957 when she married her husband, Philip. Laurie was an exceptionally beautiful and impeccable lady. She was kind and compassionate and could draw out the good in every person around her. She was a true Navy wife to the core. In her role as a commanding officer's wife for four deployed Seabee commands, Laurie successfully reached out and counseled needy wives and young families whose husbands were deployed overseas in arduous locations. It gave her much satisfaction to lend a helping hand to those who needed one. She was a person who never called attention to herself. She loved her children very much and instilled in them the good qualities and virtues that she herself lived by. Her presence will be sorely missed. Besides her mother, Laurie was also predeceased by all of her siblings, Frank, Lillian and Edward. She leaves behind her husband, Philip; her beloved children, Stephanie and Paul; four grandchildren, Daniel, Leah, Ryan and Emily; and one great-grandson, Geoffrey. Laurie will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. May she rest in peace for all eternity.Laurie will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. May she rest in peace for all eternity. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close