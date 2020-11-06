Mary Louise Woods Opstad August 31, 1928 - October 26, 2020
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the Fairfax Nursing Center in Fairfax City, VA.Marylou was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Joseph Woods and Mildred Laynor Woods. She was a long-time resident of Fairfax County, VA. Involved with the Fairfax Hunt Club, Chevy Chase Country Club and many charitable organizations. She is survived by her four sons, Robert Woods Dashiell (Patricia), Charles Lee Dashiell, John Glenn Dashiell (Barbara), Andrew Scott Dashiell (Mallie); grandchildren Travis Dashiell (Jenna), Mark Dashiell, Jason Dashiell, Ellie Dashiell and Sara Dashiell; and great-grandsons Tyler and Chase Dashiell. A graveside service will be held November 10, 2020 at New Cathedral Cemetery in Baltimore, MD where her parents and other members of her family are laid to rest. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org
To share memories and condolences, please visit https://tinyurl.com/MaryLOobit