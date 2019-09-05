

Mary E. Owens (Age 97)



Passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Arlington, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Agnes Jones; and husband, Ralph Owens Sr. She is survived by her son, Ralph Owens Jr., and cousin, Shirley Dvorak. She will be missed by many relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Capitol Caring Hospice. Please view and sign the family guestbook at