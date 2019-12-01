Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PALMER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PALMER MARY CARROLL PALMER Mary Carroll Palmer, 96, passed away on October 16, 2019 at Falcons Landing Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia, surrounded by family and friends and her beloved dog, "Jack." Mary was admired for her charm, compassion and beauty. She had a great love for her family and the many friends she made as she traveled the world as an Air Force wife. Born April 18, 1923 in Wheatland, Wyoming, one of Floyd "Doc" and Grace Carroll's six children, she grew up in Wyoming, living for a time in Los Angeles, California and on Remount Rancho (a sheep ranch in Southeastern Wyoming) before moving to nearby Cheyenne and then Laramie, where her father established a veterinary practice. Mary met her husband, Col. G. Bruce Palmer, in 1943 while she was attending Business School in Denver, Colorado and Bruce was commander of the 789th B-24 Heavy Bomber Squadron. They married in Salt Lake City in 1943 and made their first home in Wendover Field, Utah, while Bruce and his squadron prepared for deployment in the 8th Army Air Force in Rackheath, England and Mary worked for the Red Cross. In 1946 Mary traveled with her two young children to Munich, Germany to join Bruce who was assigned to a tactical reconnaissance group to document the history of WWII for the Army. Mary and Bruce traveled extensively in post-war Europe and both had memorable stories about their travels and the people they met in Germany, Poland and France. Later during a marriage that lasted over 65 years, they lived and raised their family at numerous Air Force Bases across the country, as well as two tours of duty in the Far East. Mary's kindness and charm made her a family favorite and a great friend. Her husband, Bruce, often said there was no one whom Mary met that didn't want to tell her their story. In addition to being a loving and adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary found time to volunteer as an intake counselor for behavioral health outpatient services in Fairfax County. Her beloved husband, Bruce; her siblings, Isabel Christofferson, Tom Carroll, Linda

PALMER MARY CARROLL PALMER Mary Carroll Palmer, 96, passed away on October 16, 2019 at Falcons Landing Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia, surrounded by family and friends and her beloved dog, "Jack." Mary was admired for her charm, compassion and beauty. She had a great love for her family and the many friends she made as she traveled the world as an Air Force wife. Born April 18, 1923 in Wheatland, Wyoming, one of Floyd "Doc" and Grace Carroll's six children, she grew up in Wyoming, living for a time in Los Angeles, California and on Remount Rancho (a sheep ranch in Southeastern Wyoming) before moving to nearby Cheyenne and then Laramie, where her father established a veterinary practice. Mary met her husband, Col. G. Bruce Palmer, in 1943 while she was attending Business School in Denver, Colorado and Bruce was commander of the 789th B-24 Heavy Bomber Squadron. They married in Salt Lake City in 1943 and made their first home in Wendover Field, Utah, while Bruce and his squadron prepared for deployment in the 8th Army Air Force in Rackheath, England and Mary worked for the Red Cross. In 1946 Mary traveled with her two young children to Munich, Germany to join Bruce who was assigned to a tactical reconnaissance group to document the history of WWII for the Army. Mary and Bruce traveled extensively in post-war Europe and both had memorable stories about their travels and the people they met in Germany, Poland and France. Later during a marriage that lasted over 65 years, they lived and raised their family at numerous Air Force Bases across the country, as well as two tours of duty in the Far East. Mary's kindness and charm made her a family favorite and a great friend. Her husband, Bruce, often said there was no one whom Mary met that didn't want to tell her their story. In addition to being a loving and adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary found time to volunteer as an intake counselor for behavioral health outpatient services in Fairfax County. Her beloved husband, Bruce; her siblings, Isabel Christofferson, Tom Carroll, Linda Smith , Colleen Schroeder and Beverly Ball precede Mary in death. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael C. Palmer and Theresa Palmer of Fairfax, VA; Margaret Palmer and Don Davis of Burke, VA, Jonathan Palmer of Vienna, VA; two grandchildren, Michael R. Palmer and his wife, Amy, of Annandale, VA and Julie Shier Bakir and husband, Quis, of Fairfax Station VA; seven great-grandchildren, Jakob Palmer of Missoula, Montana, Jackson Palmer, Jenna, Aiyah, Noah, Hanna, and Ryan Bakir. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Bruce at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Bruce at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close