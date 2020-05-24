Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PALMER. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation 1500 W Braddock Rd Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Send Flowers Notice

PALMER MARY LOUISE PALMER (Age 100) On Friday, May 8, 2020, Mary Louise Palmer, long time resident of Alexandria, Virginia and active member of Washington Street Methodist Church, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 at The Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA. She was born February 11, 1920 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to parents Mary Elizabeth Isaacs and Hugh Wightman Nash and granddaughter of Leonidas L. Nash, who was an author and Methodist Episcopal Church minister, South circuit rider in rural North Carolina. At the age of 13, her family moved to Washington, DC where she met and married her high school and college sweetheart Richard Emery Palmer. After receiving her Associate of Arts degree from The George Washington University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, she joined the federal government and "rose up the ranks" in wartime Washington, DC to work in the office of the US Secretary of Agriculture. Mary Lou had a passion for charity, over the years serving on the Boards of the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army , the Alexandria INOVA Hospital Foundation, and the Washington Street Methodist Church Administration. She was also active in the Alexandria Hospital Junior Twig Auxiliary. Her generous heart, vibrant sense of humor and radiant smile will always be remembered by those who knew her. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Richard E. Palmer, her sister Dr. Ruth Coffman, her granddaughter Mary Cathleen Palmer and her daughter Deborah's husband Charles Mills. She is survived by her four children and their families: Dr. Richard N. Palmer and wife Linda of Lewes, DE (Justin Palmer and wife Honnor (Tagg), Megan Stanek and husband David Stanek (Lily and Charles), and Amy Martini and husband Carlo Martini); Deborah Palmer-Mills of Alexandria, VA; Maurice Palmer II of Charles Town, WVA and Jane Palmer (Robert); Dr. Mary Palmer-Brown and husband Edwin Brown of Alexandria, VA (Christopher and Matthew) as well as extended family members. A memorial gathering and celebration of Mary Lou's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's memory can be made to the Alexandria Goodwin House Foundation directed to Hospice & Palliative Care (703-820-1488). Mary Lou will be cremated at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria and her ashes interred with her husband in the family plot at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Virginia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of the service will be determined at a later date and posted in the newspaper. Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020

