MARY LOUISE PATTAN (Age 94)



Of Vienna, VA, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Bruno A. Pattan; loving mother of Robert J. Pattan of Houston, TX, and James V. Pattan of Vienna, VA; grandmother

of Lucas M. Pattan of NY, NY. Also survived by several nephews and one niece. She was a native Bostonian at heart, an avid geneologist, a member and past President of the Vienna Womans Club, a world traveler and reader of history. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA, followed by a reception at the church. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

