

MARY GRACE PHILLIPS



Mary Grace (Potter) Phillips was born in Washington, DC on September 30, 1943 and passed away on October 15, 2019, the daughter of Lewis H. and Thelma F. Potter. A lifetime resident of Falls Church, she attended St. James Catholic Elementary, and George Mason High School. Mary was class President at Stratford College in Danville, VA, and received her BA Degree from the American University in Washington, DC. After graduation, Mary's career included swim instructor, teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Program director for the YWCA in Fairfax County. Her career excelled after joining the Smithsonian Institute where she became the institute's longest term Program Director. In 1978 Mary received the Smithsonian's first prestigious Robert A. Brooks Award for Excellence for "Development and Administration of the Smithsonian's Visitor Information Center and Associates Reception Center and the Institutions extensive Volunteer Service Program." Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William Phillips. Survived by her brother, Lewis H. Potter II of Orangevale CA, his wife Kristen, and niece Alexis. No services.