

MARY PILIPCHUK



Mary Elizabeth Levari Pilipchuk of Vienna, VA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by her son, John Pilipchuk, and wife, Johnna; her daughter, Laura Pilipchuk Moore, and husband Michael; and two grandchildren, Brendan and Marissa Moore. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Andrew Pilipchuk; her daughter, Ellen Pilipchuk; and her son Andrew Pilipchuk, Jr. who died at birth.

On Friday September 20, 2019, a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, SE, Vienna, VA. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 4401 Burke Station Road, Fairfax, VA.