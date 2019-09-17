The Washington Post

Mary Pilipchuk

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pilipchuk.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
8601 Wolftrap Road, SE
Vienna, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MARY PILIPCHUK  

Mary Elizabeth Levari Pilipchuk of Vienna, VA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by her son, John Pilipchuk, and wife, Johnna; her daughter, Laura Pilipchuk Moore, and husband Michael; and two grandchildren, Brendan and Marissa Moore. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Andrew Pilipchuk; her daughter, Ellen Pilipchuk; and her son Andrew Pilipchuk, Jr. who died at birth.
On Friday September 20, 2019, a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, SE, Vienna, VA. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 4401 Burke Station Road, Fairfax, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or make an online donation at gilchristcares.org/donation.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon