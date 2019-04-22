

MARY PILKERTON



On April 18, 2019, of Landover Hills, MD. She is survived by her children James Pilkerton, Jr. (Nancy), and Deborah (David) Adkins; her grandchildren, April (Darrell) Shifflett, James (Sheila) Pilkerton, and Destiny Karis; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband James Richard Pilkerton, Sr., her parents, Francis and Edith Moran, her brothers Francis, Edward and Robert Moran, her sister Rose Miller, and her grandson Richard Karis. Family and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Prayers will be offered at 7 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, MD. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her name to St. Ann's Infant and Maternity Home, 4301 Eastern Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20782.