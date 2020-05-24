Mary Rosalie Pilkerton
"Sissy" (Age 85)
Of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Clinton, MD, passed May 20, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. Survived by daughter, Lynn (Neil) Reduzzi, grandchildren Bob Murphy III, Bill Murphy, Melissa Wilson, John Murphy and Jason Lincoln. 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Retired as a long time employee on Capitol Hill with the House Of Representatives; predeceased by sons Bob Murphy Jr. and Danny Murphy; grandchild Danny Murphy; great-grandchild Laura Ashley Murphy; father, Charles P. Buckler; mother, Mary Ida Buckler; longtime companion, Ronald D. Tippett; and siblings, Frederick Higgs, Mary Lucille Kennell, Charles Parren Buckler, Charles George Buckler, Alvin Lee Buckler, and Walter Leroy Buckler. Private Burial will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.