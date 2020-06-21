POOR Mary Clifford Poor After an extraordinary life filled with love and service to her family, her country, and her many friends around the world, Mary Clifford Poor died June 16, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital, where she was born in 1939. To her ever-enlarging family she was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, big sister, favorite aunt, and great aunt. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Mary G. Clifford, her brother, George Clifford, and her beloved husband, Robert ("Bob") Poor. Most recently she travelled from her home in Holiday, FL. to care for her younger sister, Ellen Clifford Perkins, who died in Frederick, MD, in February. Growing up in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD, Mary was always a star student. Following graduation from the Academy of the Holy Cross, she was among the first women admitted to Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, where she graduated with Distinction in 1961. She worked for the United Nations office in Washington, DC, and the Department of State before becoming a Foreign Service Officer assigned to Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, she met the love of her life, Bob Poor, an American businessman from New Jersey. In August, 1969, Mary resigned her cherished job to marry him. The day after their wedding, the American Ambassador was kidnapped by Brazilian activists, and Mary was back at work handling the world press. When Bob was transferred to Sao Paulo, Mary left the Foreign Service and devoted herself as wife and mother to their sons, Michael and Alec. In their new home, Mary became a community leader to American expats in Sao Paulo, where they lived for many years. She was a world-class cook; on Thanksgiving Day and other holidays, the Poor house was the place to be. Mary was the brains and muscle behind all manner of fundraising and events for her community. Mary and her dear friend Lynne Couri, ran a successful estate sale business for many years. After Bob retired, the family moved to Annapolis, MD. There she worked in real estate and, along with Bob, was active in local politics. Mary and Bob gave generously of their time to numerous local causes and helped raise funds for Hospice of the Chesapeake, whose wonderful work they admired. Mary loved to garden, adored dogs and rescued several. Mary was whip smart and did the NYT crossword puzzle in pen every day. She was a world traveler and voracious reader, loved a good game of Scrabble, "Jeopardy," and the television series "Madame Secretary." Mary's family is grateful for her wonderful sense of humor which she maintained through her last days. Mary is survived by her son, Mike, his wife, Liz and their son and Mary's grandson, Max; her younger son, Alec Poor; sister, Kathleen Clifford MacDonough, of Arlington, VA; brother, John M. Clifford (Sue) of Chevy Chase, DC, and 12 loving nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and more to come. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, or Biden for President https://secure.actblue.com/donate/joe2020">secure.actblue.com/donate/joe2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, or Biden for President https://secure.actblue.com/donate/joe2020.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.