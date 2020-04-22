

Mary Ellen Cahill Pozniak



Passed away peacefully on the morning of April 17, 2020 in Potomac Falls, VA.

Daughter of John and Beatrice (Ryan) Cahill, Mary Ellen was born in Albany, NY on May 12, 1939. She spent her formative years in Detroit, MI, Baltimore, MD, and Alexandria, VA where she served as Class President of her graduating class. She went on to St. Agnes School of Nursing in Baltimore and subsequently began a long career as a labor and delivery nurse. She married Edward Pozniak in 1967 and they settled in McLean, VA where she raised a family and continued to work as a nurse in hospitals throughout the Washington, DC area.

Mary Ellen is survived by her four children: John (and Cristin) Pozniak, Susan (and Greg) Walz, Mark (and Merisue) Pozniak, and Kathleen (and Warwick) Webb; by her nine grandchildren: Timothy, Emily, Christopher, Abigail, Sean, Amelia, Luke, Bridget, and Liam; by a Sister-in-law Carolyn Cahill; and by many loving cousins, nephews, and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents John and Beatrice, her husband Edward, and her brother John.

Mary Ellen was defined by her roles as a mother and a nurse, roles at which she excelled. But her true passions were shopping, interior decorating, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. She loved to find a bargain and to be surrounded by laughter. She welcomed all into her home and gave freely to others. She was surrounded by treasured friends at every stage in life.

There will be no public services and a small, private funeral for Mary Ellen on April 23. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local food bank. When public health circumstances have changed, the family plans to have a memorial gathering open to all friends, family, and well-wishers.