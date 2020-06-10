Mary Queen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Francis Jiles Queen  
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Preceded in death, husband Vincent, Sr. Survived by sons, Vincent, Jr. (Kendra), John (Jacqueline), Patrick (Lisa); brothers, Richard (Marjorie) and Robert (Juanita) Jiles; sister-in-law, Winifred (James, Jr. - deceased); grandchildren, Johnetta, Ebony, Vierra, Brandon and Kayla, and nieces, nephews, and other extended family.The late Ms. Queen will lie instate on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentencostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover, MD 20785. Interment, Fort Lincoln Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/. Funeral arrangements: John T. Rhines Company.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Royal Oak Pentencostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
4902 3rd St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 529-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved