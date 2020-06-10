Mary Francis Jiles Queen
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Preceded in death, husband Vincent, Sr. Survived by sons, Vincent, Jr. (Kendra), John (Jacqueline), Patrick (Lisa); brothers, Richard (Marjorie) and Robert (Juanita) Jiles; sister-in-law, Winifred (James, Jr. - deceased); grandchildren, Johnetta, Ebony, Vierra, Brandon and Kayla, and nieces, nephews, and other extended family.The late Ms. Queen will lie instate on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentencostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover, MD 20785. Interment, Fort Lincoln Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/. Funeral arrangements: John T. Rhines Company.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.