MARY "Bette" QUINLAN

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
MARY M. QUINLAN "Bette"  

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Beloved wife of the late William H. Quinlan Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Susan) Quinlan and Patricia (Roy) Oursler; proud grandmother of Joseph (Carolyn) Quinlan, Chad (Katelyn) Oursler, and Jessica (Jeff) Gardner; loving great-grandmother of Andrew and Sophia Quinlan, Isabelle Gardner, and Julian Oursler. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4900 Strathmore Ave, Kensington, MD. A private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington DC 20017-1554

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020
